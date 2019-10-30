UK: Election outcome to be a determining factor for the Brexit end-game – Nordea

Morten Lund, analyst at Nordea Markets, points out that the UK is set for its third general election in four years, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday finally won the backing of the House of Commons to hold a snap election.
Key Quotes
“The election is scheduled to take place on 12 December. The combination of an election and an extension of the Brexit deadline until 2020 is in line with our long-held house view.”
“The outcome of the December election will, in our view, be a determining factor for the Brexit end-game. As such, the upcoming election could be seen as a proxy vote for the people’s view on Brexit.”
“The timing of the election in December and dissolution of Parliament on Wednesday 6 November (due to the 25 working days rule) mean that there will be practically no time to pass a Withdrawal Agreement Bill before Christmas. Consequently, the Brexit end-game will at the earliest be in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD choppy above 1.11 after upbeat US GDP, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, ticking up after dropping in reaction to US GDP beat with 1.9%, but with worrying investment figures. The Federal Reserve is set to cut rates later on.
GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. US GDP beats expectations ahead of the Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction
Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute. Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy. USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.
Gold erases Tuesday's losses, trades above $1,490 ahead of key US data
The XAU/USD pair closed the day below $1,490 on Tuesday but staged a technical rebound while investors are getting ready for the key macroeconomic events in the United States.
Bank of Canada left policy rate unchanged at 1.75% in October as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left the policy rate steady at 1.75% at its October policy meeting.