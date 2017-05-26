UK Election: Labour continues to close the gap against Conservatives

The latest YouGov/Times poll showed that May's Conservatives lead shrunk to only 5 points against the Labour Party - 43% vs. 38%. Prime Minister Theresa May's U-turn over her "dementia tax" plans last week continues to dent her chances of winning the snap election, which was announced on April 18.

"A separate poll, conducted after the Tory manifesto launch, found 28 per cent of voters said they were less likely to vote Conservative because of the social care package," said The Independent in a recent article.