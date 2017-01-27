UK credit rating upgrade by Moody’s in the limelight - TDS

Analysts at TDS note that Moody’s will be updating its UK credit rating, which is worth keeping an eye on.

Key Quotes

“We think it’s highly unlikely we see a credit rating downgrade at this point though, as the negative outlook that Moody’s is holding is based on risks from Brexit to the medium-term growth outlook and the impact on public finances. But given that UK growth continues to hold up much better than expected, we’ll likely see the UK maintain its AA1 rating.”