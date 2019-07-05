UK Conservative politicians prepare for snap election in October - FT

The Financial Times (FT) is carrying fresh headlines, citing that the UK Conservative Party’s politicians are preparing for a snap election in October.

A former Cabinet Minister said: "My August will be taken up preparing for an election, writing literature raising money. I think it's more likely to be in the spring but you could conceive it could happen in the autumn."

Mr Johnson, who is the frontrunner in the race for the Tory party leadership, said that he doesn’t want to go to the polls but Brexit failure could force his hand.

The Cable remains unfazed by the latest UK political update, sticking to its range just below the 1.26 handle.