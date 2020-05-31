UK Chancellor Sunak plans for emergency budget to save 2 million jobs lost over coronavirus crisis – The Sun

The Sun came out with the news suggesting additional efforts by the UK’s Tory government to help British workers. The report cited the UK Times, which relied on sources, to suggest extra spending on infrastructure and a government bailout for struggling companies.

The Chancellor wants to save millions of furloughed workers by retraining them, as well as splashing cash on British tech firms.

Mr. Sunak wants to make his scheme the centerpiece of a budget statement to MPs scheduled for July.

It comes after he warned last week that two million jobs would be lost unless pubs and restaurants, shut on March 23, are reopened.

Boris Johnson has said he hopes pubs, restaurants and hotels may all re-open next month.

Mr. Sunak’s budget statement will follow a speech by the PM at the end of next month.