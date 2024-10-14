The upcoming budget on 30 October could prove to be one of the most important in years. Further tax increases are likely forthcoming to ensure no major spending cuts are needed. We expect rule changes on the debt side to usher in a renewed focus on boosting investment. Gilt reaction will depend on how much borrowing headroom is created and how much of that is used, Standard Chartered’s analysts note.
Something borrowed, something new
“The UK budget on 30 October may prove to be one of the most significant of the last 20 years, partly given the state of UK public finances and also as it will be the first fiscal event of a Labour government in 14 years. But more importantly because the government looks intent on using it to usher in fiscal rule changes with a focus on boosting investment and economic growth. Fiscal headroom could be increased by changes to the debt measure and the time horizon that the government targets, while a commitment to borrowing only for investment, alongside reforms to public services, could shift the focus of government towards the longer term.”
“However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves will seek to avoid being overly bold, as memories of former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget crisis of autumn 2022 linger. The recent rise in UK government borrowing costs is a timely reminder of the risks of losing market confidence and the need to secure a positive assessment of changes from Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Whatever increase to the fiscal headroom is achieved is therefore unlikely to be fully utilised.”
“In the near term, the government has largely hamstrung itself by ruling out hikes to more than 70% of the tax base. Moreover, mooted tax hikes elsewhere – such as VAT on private education and changes to the non-domiciled-resident tax regime – have come under scrutiny in terms of how much revenue they will raise. With a reported GBP 22bn fiscal hole in the 2024-25 budget, additional tax hikes will be needed to avoid significant real-term spending cuts for some government departments, potentially focused on capital gains, inheritance tax, pensions, and possibly the introduction of new taxes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered and challenges 1.0900
Further gains in the US Dollar maintains the downside pressure well in place in the risk complex at the beginning of the week, prompting EUR/USD to retreat to fresh lows in the sub-1.0900 region.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3050 area as markets turn cautious
GBP/USD trades modestly lower on the day near 1.3050, struggling to build on Friday's modest gains. Sustained US Dollar strength, due to looming geopolitical risks worldwide and China's economic concerns, doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Gold struggles to extend recovery, holds above $2,650
After gaining more than 1% on Friday, Gold finds it difficult to preserve its bullish momentum on Monday. Although escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD limit its losses, the broad-based USD strength continues to cap the upside.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Explosive Middle East, ECB decision and US Retail Sales stand out Premium
Even on a bank holiday, markets are on the move. Concerns about Chinese stimulus and the Middle East stir markets, but the calendar offers several important events with the potential to shake things up. Here are five fundamentals for the week starting on October 14.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.