UK Brexit top official Oliver Robbins quits - Evening Standard

According to a news report, via Evening Standard Newspaper, making headlines in the past hour, the top official at the Department for Exiting the European Union, Oliver Robbins is stepping down after just over a year in the job.

• Oliver Robbins to move from Permanent Secretary at DExEU to a co-ordinating role at Downing Street in the middle of Brexit negotiations

• Government officials said Mr. Robbins would still take part in next week's fourth round of Brexit talks alongside Mr. Davis, but working for the Prime Minister

• It comes as two allies of Boris Johnson said the Foreign Secretary is prepared to walk out of the Cabinet if Mrs. May bows to pressure for a “soft” Brexit