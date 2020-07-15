UK annualized CPI beats estimates with 0.6% in June, GBP/USD revisits daily highs

- UK CPI rises 0.6% YoY in June vs. +0.4% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at +0.1% in June vs. 0% expected.
- GBP/USD heads back towards 1.2588 on the data release.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +0.6% in June when compared to +0.5% booked in May while matching expectations of a +0.4% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.4% YoY last month versus +1.2% booked in May while beating the consensus forecast of +1.2%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at +0.1% in June vs. 0% expectations and 0% last.
Main points (via ONS):
“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in June 2020 came from recreation and culture (0.32 percentage points).
Rising prices for games and clothing resulted in the largest upward contributions to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between May and June 2020.
Falling prices for food resulted in a partially offsetting downward contribution to the change.”
Separately, the UK Producer Price Index (PPI) – Input for June arrived at -6.4% YoY vs. -6.5% expected and -10.0% previous. The PPI Core Output came in at +0.5% YoY in June vs. +0.6% expected and +0.6% prior.
June’s Retail Price Index stood at +0.2% MoM vs. +0.2% expected and -0.1% prior. On an annualized basis, the index came in at +1.1% in June vs. +1.0% forecasts and +1.0% seen in April.
FX implications:
Following the upbeat UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD ticked a few pips higher towards the daily highs of 1.2588, having found support near 1.2565 region.
The spot trades +0.25% at 1.2582, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.