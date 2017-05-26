Skip to main content
Turkey Economic confidence index increased to 100.5 in May from previous 99.5
By
FXStreet Team
Turkey Economic confidence index increased to 100.5 in May from previous 99.5
07:01 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
06:54 GMT
US Dollar on a firm note around 97.20, US GDP eyed
06:51 GMT
US: Soft data softening – Wells Fargo
06:50 GMT
EUR/GBP surges to fresh 2-month highs, taps 0.8700 mark
06:37 GMT
Forex Today: GBP weakest in Asia, US data in spotlight
06:30 GMT
Oil: Its all about prices – Deutsche Bank
06:16 GMT
AUD/USD hits fresh weekly lows near 0.7425, US macro data eyed
06:04 GMT
EUR/USD in a tight range around 1.1200
05:57 GMT
EUR: Mixed signals - Nomura
05:56 GMT
China Press: China able to meet annual economic growth target
05:56 GMT
GBP/USD pauses sell-off, but stays below 1.2900
05:49 GMT
USD/JPY slides to mid-111.00s, reverses yesterday's up-move
05:39 GMT
NZD: Patience required to embrace bullish view for the near-term - TDS
05:35 GMT
EUR: Divergent positioning across the board - Nomura
05:30 GMT
AUD to remain broadly range bound, anchored in the mid-0.70s - TDS
05:18 GMT
Oil: Further upside risks to prices in the next few months - Nomura
05:10 GMT
Australia: Q1 GDP uncomfortably close to zero; should policy respond? – ANZ
05:05 GMT
PBOC plans to add a “counter-cyclical adjustment factor" in Yuan fixing formula
05:04 GMT
Oil: OPEC disappointment-led slide stalls ahead of $ 48 mark
04:59 GMT
