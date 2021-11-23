TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla still aiming for more all-time highs

- Tesla stock gains another 1.7% on Monday to trade up to $1,156.87.
- TSLA stock remains in a strong uptrend as shortened week sees volume drop.
- Tesla shares are ready to break above $1,200 again and target $1,300.
Tesla (TSLA) posted another steady day on Monday as investors continue to be impressed by the adoption of electric vehicles into the mainstream and bet that it will come out the dominant player. Other EV stocks have also seen strong gains this month, with the IPO by Rivian (RIVN) a particular highlight and Lucid Motors (LCID) also benefitting. Tesla is the EV sector leader, so it tends to dominate the narrative and investment. Given the overall strength of the sector, it is no surprise it has remained so strong despite heavy selling by CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla graph, 15-minute
Tesla (TSLA) stock news and price prediction
As we can see above, TSLA followed the mark lower on Monday after Jerome Powell was reconfirmed as Fed chair. Nothing too unexpected there, so it was a case of "buy the rumour, sell the fact" once again and this led Tesla to give up some earlier gains.
However, the stock was still strong as news of Tesla's $1 billion giga factory in Texas was made known due to a filing with the Texas Department of Listings & Regulation. Tesla is aiming to complete the factory by the end of the year. Tesla has also said it will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, as it ramps up its presence in the Lonestar state. Tesla shares had earlier in Monday's session been boosted by news that Tesla's Model S Plaid is coming to China by March 2022.
Cathie Wood remains on the sidelines as she continues to sell stock in Tesla. She is a heavy holder of the stock, but given the meteoric rise in the last month, it is no surprise to see recent selling by ARK funds. On Monday ARK sold over $200 million worth of Tesla.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
Looking at the short-term chart, Tesla has now entered a bit of resistance in the form of heavy volume. The volume profile bars on the right of our 30-minute chart below illustrate this. High volume means high price acceptance and usually means stability. It could also mean resistance and support depending on the move.
In this case Tesla faces resistance until $1,200 with a gap then until $1,225 and then the last bit of volume resistance until more all-time highs. $1,094 is strong support and then $1,072.
The daily chart still shows us that bulls are in charge so long as Tesla remains above $1,120. This is the second price explosion, and the 9-day moving average will sit here on the open. Below $1,000 is obviously strong support, and then $910 is the start of this recent parabolic move higher.
TSLA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1250 inside weekly falling wedge
EUR/USD struggles to keep the rebound from the 16-month low around 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The currency major pair refreshed the multi-day bottom the previous day before bouncing off 1.1226.
GBP/USD keeps bounce off two-month-old support towards 1.3400
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the 2021 bottom, around 1.3380 during Wednesday’s Asian session. A descending support line from late September triggered the cable pair’s recovery moves on Tuesday.
Gold bears eye $1,780 support amid firmer yields
Gold seesaws around a three-week low, near $1,790 at the latest, following a four-day downtrend that dragged the quote below the 200-DMA. That said, firmer yields and hopes of a Fed rate hike weigh on the metal prices despite the latest inaction during early Wednesday’s Asian session.
MATIC price forms bear trap as Polygon heads to $2.6
MATIC price remains inside a broader rising wedge pattern on its candlestick chart and has struggled to find support. However, the Point and Figure chart shows that a move above $1.70 could trigger some intense buying pressure and deny bears their selloff.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.