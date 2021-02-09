Trump will face an impeachment trial after Senate votes 56-44.

The trial could delay various other political matters, including the resolution of trade-related disputes.

The Senate has voted that it has jurisdiction under the Constitution to hold former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“The senate shall proceed with the trial,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is presiding over the trial, said once the vote has been tallied.

Markets will now weigh the risks associated with a trial.

The process will start off with House managers and Trump’s team who will be first presenting their cases on the article of impeachment.

The charges are against Trump for inciting the deadly Capitol riot which took the lives of at least five people after protesters stormed into the building, including a police officer and one woman shot by Capitol Police.

Considering Trump is longer president, there may not be any direct impact on markets, but the implications are that it may distract the Biden administration, or, moreover, occupy time that could otherwise be spent on President Joe Biden's agenda, such as trade talks with China.