US Copper futures hit a record high yesterday after President Donald Trump announced he plans a 50% tariff on Copper imports. The magnitude of yesterday’s spike also set a record for a one-day increase. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Copper tariffs are likely to be in place by the end of July. This would be the first time Copper has faced import duties into the US. While the move doesn’t come as a surprise, the size of the levy is surprising. The market had expected a tariff of up to 25%, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Trump’s 50% Copper tariff sparks record surge

"In February, Trump ordered a Section 232 investigation into Copper imports. However, the 270-day deadline for the investigation would have allowed it to continue until November. This is likely to be positive for Comex Copper prices, at least for now. More buying is likely before tariffs come into effect. However, a 50% tariff on imports also risks demand destruction. Copper in the US is now up more than 40% this year, with prices continuing to benefit from the front-running of tariffs."

"Yet this will be bearish for LME prices, with the wave of Copper rushing to the US likely to stop once the tariffs are implemented. At that point, US buyers are likely to start working through their inventories. There is now more Copper stored in Comex warehouses than there is in the LME and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) warehouses combined. This will likely improve the availability of Copper, ex-US, which would weigh on LME Copper prices. This will likely only play out once tariffs are implemented. For now, the Comex-LME arb has widened to more than $2000/t, which will support the strong flow of Copper into the US."

"The US is reliant on Copper imports for domestic consumption. In 2024, the US imported around 850,000 tonnes of Copper (excluding scrap), accounting for around 50% of domestic consumption. Chile is the largest import source, at around 40%, followed by Canada and Mexico. At least in the near term, it might be challenging to replace US Copper imports with domestic production."