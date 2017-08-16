Trump business policy forum says disbanding due to 'distraction' - Reuters

Trump business policy forum says disbanding due to 'distraction' - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum is disbanding because debate over member participation "has become a distraction" from its goals of aiding policy discussions, the business advisory group said in a statement on Wednesday," Reuters reported recently.
Key quotes:
- President Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum says "intolerance, racism, and violence have absolutely no place in this country"
- "The president and we" are disbanding the forum
- Forum cites "distraction" over participation in group as reason for disbanding
