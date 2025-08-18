Trump begins planning for trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

I think we'll have a successful talk. Been a very successful day thus far. I will call Putin after this meeting and we'll try to work out trilat after that. Alaska summit reinforced that peace is within reach. Putin agreed Russia would accept security guarantees. We'll be considering who will do what. Need to discuss possible territory exchanges. We will need to consider land too. Ceasefire isn't happening as of this moment. I don't know that a ceasefire is necessary, but I like it. We'll come to resolution, probably, on security. A peace agreement at the end of this is attainable. I think we will come to a resolution today. No issue is overly complex. Putin wants to find an answer too. You have two willing parties who want to make a deal. It's possible it will or won't be done. In a week or two, we'll know whether we can solve this. It is possible it might not be able to be done. Had good meeting with distinguished guests, Zelenskiy I phoned Putin, started preparations for meeting. Began the arrangements for a meeting in California with Putin.

United States (US) President Donald Trump confirmed that he would be beginning the preparation steps for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and himself at some point in the near future. Trump's own claims of achieving an immediate peace deal have given way to much softer suggestions that maybe there could be some sort of partial peace arrangement within the weeks to come.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.