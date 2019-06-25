Trump and Xi meeting in focus for G-20 – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that on the upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi at the G20, various media reports are saying that it will take place on Saturday, the final day of the two-day summit which is also the day when President Trump is scheduled to fly to Seoul from Osaka.

Key Quotes

“To lay the ground work ahead of the meeting, the US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He yesterday with a statement from China’s commerce ministry suggesting that they had agreed to continue communicating.”

“Meanwhile, Bloomberg has reported overnight (citing US officials), that in a briefing call yesterday Trump was focused above all else on securing real structural reforms in China to address US complaints about intellectual property theft and the widespread use of industrial subsidies among other things.”

“So the hurdle rate for any breakthrough at the weekend talks remain high but the G-20 was always going to be about a continuation of talks rather than the final destination.”