Trade will not be the focus of US Pres. Trump's upcoming trip to Japan - Nikkei

The Nikkei Asian Review, a Japanese daily, carried a story on Thursday, citing that the US is not wanting to open up another front in the trade war.

This comes in light of the US President Trump’s visit to Japan next week from Saturday 25 May through to Tuesday 28th.

Key Highlights:

“Trade will not be the focus of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Japan, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters Wednesday.

In effect dropping a previously floated goal of clinching a quick trade deal by the end of May.

A senior White House official … "I don't think that the purpose of this trip is to focus on trade," the official said.”