Trade the breakout with high winning rate – HONGSENG [Video]

Find out how to trade the breakout with low risk entry setup plus high winning rate for HONG SENG Consolidated Berhad (HONGSENG). Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1600 despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood, which helps the US dollar find its feet The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the key Eurozone PMI and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3500 amid firmer USD, Brexit woes
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3450, capping its rebound below 1.3500. The market sentiment worsens lifting the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Rising energy prices, worker shortages and stagflation worries weigh on the pound. US/UK PMIs awaited.
Gold bounces off $1750 amid falling Treasury yields, $1800 beckons
Gold price consolidates the solid rebound from seven-week lows. Risk-off mood-led fall in Treasury yields rescue gold buyers. Gold’s hourly chart shows that the recovery could likely extend. The US PCE inflation, ISM Manufacturing PMI index eyed, as the final quarter kicks in.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.