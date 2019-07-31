Reuters is out with the reports that trade negotiations between the US and China in Shanghai have come to an end.

According to local sources, the trade talks concluded at about 0540 GMT, earlier than around 0615 GMT expected. The US trade delegation is said to have left for the airport directly after wrapping up the formalities.

The early conclusion of the trade negotiations raises concerns over the prospects of some trade progress.

The focus remains on the official statements by both the US and Chinese trade teams for fresh cues on the broader market sentiment. USD/JPY trades near the session lows of 108.50 while the Aussie remains capped below the 0.69 handle.