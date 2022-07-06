Even after witnessing the biggest daily fall in oil prices in four months, Goldman Sachs (GS) cites the unresolved global supply deficit and the previous rally of black gold in its latest report.
The US bank also mentioned that it is too soon for the oil price to drop on recession concerns.
It’s worth noting that Citibank expects the energy benchmark to drop to $65.00 on recession fears.
On the other hand, JP Morgan cited hopes of witnessing $380 as a price while saying that it's "inconceivable" that the US is already in recession “For a labor market that has generated close to 500k average monthly gains for the past six months".
Elsewhere, comments from Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, also couldn’t please the black gold buyers.
Also read: WTI pares biggest daily loss in four months around $99.00 amid recession fears
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards two-year low under 0.6800, focus on recession, Fed Minutes
AUD/USD remains pressured around the 25-month, fading bounce off 0.6761 near 0.6790 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair refreshed its multi-day low as the market’s fear of economic slowdown amplified the previous day.
USD/JPY offered in Tokyo open in bearish start to the day
USD/JPY is some 0.25% at the equities open in Tokyo. The bears are lurking in a risk-off setting and lower US yields are supporting a bid in the yen. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell 6bps to 2.82% into the early Asian session.
Gold oscillates below $1,770, downside looks likely ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.
Cardano: Patience will save you from heartbreak
Cardano price, like other cryptocurrencies, coils in a triangular fashion. Cardano price could experience another sell-off. The swing lows established in June are unstable. Traders should also be hesitant to use the swing low on May 12 as a bullish invalidation level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!