- NASDAQ:TLRY fell by 0.40% during Monday’s trading session.
- Investors will look to international growth at Tilray’s earnings call later this week.
- The MORE Act is set to go before the Senate for federal legalization.
NASDAQ:TLRY started the week off on the back foot despite a broader market rally, particularly from the NASDAQ index. On Monday, shares of TLRY fell by 0.40% and closed the trading day at $7.45. It was another bearish session for the cannabis industry which simply cannot seem to gain any momentum despite the passing of the MORE Act vote in the House during Friday’s session. On the contrary, all three major US indices closed higher on Monday as the broader markets were fueled by a massive rally from tech stocks. The Dow Jones added 103 basis points, the S&P 500 climbed by 0.81%, and the NASDAQ broke out with a 1.9% gain during the session.
Tilray is set to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and Wall Street will be looking for a rise in international expansion and revenues. Last quarter, Tilray reported $155 million in total revenues, with more than 75% of that revenue from its business in Canada. As Tilray continues to expand into Europe and Australia, investors will likely be looking at how much potential growth the company has overseas. The passing of the MORE Act hasn’t really moved the needle for Tilray, so perhaps a solid earnings report can.
TILRAY stock forecast
While the MORE Act did manage to pass the floor vote in the House of Representatives on Friday, a stiffer challenge awaits in the Senate. The vote will need much more support than it received in 2020 when it stalled in the Senate, and will likely need full Democratic support plus at least ten Republicans as well. As of now, the date for the Senate vote has yet to be set.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
