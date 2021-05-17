Three reasons for US Treasury yields to extend its advance – Charles Schwab

Interest rates have been in a holding pattern over the past month. Short-term rates remain anchored near zero by Federal Reserve policy, while 10-year Treasury yields have traded between 1.5% and 1.7% despite signs of strong growth and rising inflation concerns. Economists at Charles Schwab see this as a pause in the upward trend in yields rather than the start of a reversal for three reasons.
Real yields aren't reflecting the strong economic outlook
“The global recovery should pick up in the second half of the year as more widespread vaccinations allow economies to open. Bond yields in other major developed countries will likely move higher as economic momentum picks up. In the second half of the year, improving growth should lead to rising global yields, potentially pulling US yields higher as well.”
“Fiscal and monetary policies are supportive for growth and inflation. The American Rescue Plan should continue to influence consumer spending and aid small businesses and state and local governments. With the pick-up in activity, yields are likely to keep rising.”
“Real interest rates are steeply negative, which isn’t consistent with such strong economic growth prospects. Inflation expectations are rising faster than nominal yields, resulting in negative real yields. Assuming the Fed achieves its 2-2.5% inflation target, nominal yields should rise to at least that level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
