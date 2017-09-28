Theresa May’s speech: Work needed to restore UK finances to health

Theresa May’s speech: Work needed to restore UK finances to healthBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK PM Theresa May is out on the wires now, making a scheduled speech on free markets and fiscal prudence at BOE Independence 20 years on conference.
Key Headlines:
Work needed to restore UK finances to health
Sacrifices mean some have lost faith with free markets
