Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted, “we still see a 35% probability that the US economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months.”
Additional quotes
“This is more than double the unconditional probability in any given 12-month period because:
- inflation is far above target,
- the Fed is tightening aggressively
- and we live in an exceptionally uncertain world in terms of both domestic US politics and geopolitics.”
“However, our 35% recession probability is well below the 60-70% consensus in the latest Wall Street Journal forecaster survey because we still see a very plausible four-step path from the high-inflation economy of the present to a low-inflation economy of the future without a recession.”
“The steps include:
a) bringing growth down to below-trend but positive rates,
b) rebalancing the labor market with only a limited increase in unemployment,
c) reducing wage growth to more sustainable levels,
and d) putting PCE inflation on a path back down to 2%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD drops toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds its feet
AUDUSD is dropping towards 0.6450 in the Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market mood. The Asian stocks are trading mixed, led by the decline in Chinese equities. Weak Australian NAB survey also weighs on the aussie.
EURUSD eases toward parity amid the USD rebound
EURUSD is trading close to parity, turning south amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Encouraging Eurozone Sentix data underpins the Euro ahead of the Retail Sales report.
Gold prints hidden bearish divergence below $1,700, US inflation eyed
Gold price recovers from intraday low to $1,675 during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. The yellow metal reverses the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high amid broadly softer US dollar. Market’s cautious optimism, talks of Fed’s pivot favor buyers ahead of US CPI for October.
The Sandbox price could be setting up for a monstrous move targeting $1.00
The Sandbox price is showing eye-candy-like technicals during the second trading week of November. As price coils between two indicators, traders are speculating whether or not to jump into the market. Key levels have been defined to gauge SAND's next move.
The week ahead: US Midterms elections, China data and more
As we start a new week stock markets are trapped in a narrow range. This is to be expected as this week is jam packed full of event risk. CPI reports for October will be the highlight of the economic calendar, especially US inflation that is scheduled for release on Thursday.