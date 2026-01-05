The White House has discussed Venezuela with oil companies — CNBC
- White House signals talks with oil companies on rebuilding Venezuela, though major firms deny direct engagement.
- WTI crude climbs nearly 2% Monday, rebounding from $56.19 and briefly clearing the $58.00 level.
According to an article of CNBC, the Trump’s administration has spoken to multiple oil companies, about rebuilding Venezuela, according to Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman.
“All of our oil companies are ready and willing to make big investments in Venezuela that will rebuild their oil infrastructure, which was destroyed by the illegitimate Maduro regime,” Taylor said. She did not say with which companies the administration has spoken, but earlier, Reuters reported that neither Chevron, Conoco nor Exxon have spoken with the White House.
WTI Price Reaction to the headline
WTI began the week on the front foot, registering gains of more than 1.85% on Monday, bouncing off daily lows of $56.19 per barrel. Since then, US oil prices cleared $57 and the $58 mark.
Regarding this article, the reaction was muted, as shown above by the 1-hour chart, which shows prices remaining at around the $58.00-$58.25 area during the last three hours.
