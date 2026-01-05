TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

The White House has discussed Venezuela with oil companies — CNBC

  • White House signals talks with oil companies on rebuilding Venezuela, though major firms deny direct engagement.
  • WTI crude climbs nearly 2% Monday, rebounding from $56.19 and briefly clearing the $58.00 level.
The White House has discussed Venezuela with oil companies — CNBC
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

According to an article of CNBC, the Trump’s administration has spoken to multiple oil companies, about rebuilding Venezuela, according to Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman.

“All of our oil companies are ready and willing to make big investments in Venezuela that will rebuild their oil infrastructure, which was destroyed by the illegitimate Maduro regime,” Taylor said. She did not say with which companies the administration has spoken, but earlier, Reuters reported that neither Chevron, Conoco nor Exxon have spoken with the White House.

WTI Price Reaction to the headline

WTI hourly chart - Source: FXStreet

WTI began the week on the front foot, registering gains of more than 1.85% on Monday, bouncing off daily lows of $56.19 per barrel. Since then, US oil prices cleared $57 and the $58 mark.

Regarding this article, the reaction was muted, as shown above by the 1-hour chart, which shows prices remaining at around the $58.00-$58.25 area during the last three hours.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD extends its intraday recovery in the American session on Monday, changing hands at around 1.1700. The  US Dollar advanced throughout the first half od the day, benefiting from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela throughout the first half of the day, now shedding ground following the release of discouraging US data.

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3530 after weak US figures

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3530 after weak US figures

GBP/USD  keeps rallying in the American session on Monday, trading at around 1.3530. The US Dollar accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI. The index contracted to 47.9 from the 48.2 posted in November, also missing the expected 48.3.

Gold recovers its bullish stance on geopolitical turmoil, tepid US data

Gold recovers its bullish stance on geopolitical turmoil, tepid US data

Gold started the week on a bullish note and is currently extending its intraday advance. The bright metal benefited from mounting geopolitical tensions, triggered by the US decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. A softer-than-anticipated US ISM Manufacturing PMI adds to Gold’s advance.

Ethereum: BitMine continues accumulation as ETH flips 50-day EMA

Ethereum: BitMine continues accumulation as ETH flips 50-day EMA

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm BitMine Immersion (BMNR) continued to accumulate the top altcoin, purchasing 32,977 ETH over the past week. Despite the amount representing the firm's lowest weekly purchase in months, Chairman Thomas Lee noted that BitMine has outpaced other Ethereum treasuries in ETH accumulation. "We remain the largest 'fresh money' buyer of ETH in the world," said Lee in a Monday statement.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple edges up above $2.13 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting steady interest in risk assets across the cryptocurrency market despite geopolitical tensions. XRP is rising for the fifth consecutive day, supported by steady inflows into spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers