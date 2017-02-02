The UK wants the EU to succeed – Brexit white paper

The UK wants the EU to succeed – Brexit white paperBy Haresh Menghani
UK Brexit Minister David Davis presented the white paper on government’s Brexit strategy to the House of Commons on Thursday.
Key highlights:
• Free Trade Agreement With EU Could Take Elements Of Current Single Mkt Arrangements In Certain Areas
• Links between the UK and the rest of Europe are numerous and longstanding
• The UK wants the EU to succeed
• Economy proving resilient
• Business isn’t calling to reverse the result, but planning to make a success of it
• We are committed to extensive engagement with Parliament
• To Publish Separate White Paper On The 'Great Repeal Bill'
• To Be Separate Legislation In Areas Such As Customs