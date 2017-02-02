The UK wants the EU to succeed – Brexit white paper

UK Brexit Minister David Davis presented the white paper on government’s Brexit strategy to the House of Commons on Thursday.

Key highlights:

• Free Trade Agreement With EU Could Take Elements Of Current Single Mkt Arrangements In Certain Areas

• Links between the UK and the rest of Europe are numerous and longstanding

• The UK wants the EU to succeed

• Economy proving resilient

• Business isn’t calling to reverse the result, but planning to make a success of it

• We are committed to extensive engagement with Parliament

• To Publish Separate White Paper On The 'Great Repeal Bill'

• To Be Separate Legislation In Areas Such As Customs