The UK wants the EU to succeed – Brexit white paper

By Haresh Menghani

UK Brexit Minister David Davis presented the white paper on government’s Brexit strategy to the House of Commons on Thursday.

Key highlights:

•    Free Trade Agreement With EU Could Take Elements Of Current Single Mkt Arrangements In Certain Areas
•    Links between the UK and the rest of Europe are numerous and longstanding 
•    The UK wants the EU to succeed 
•    Economy proving resilient 
•    Business isn’t calling to reverse the result, but planning to make a success of it
•    We are committed to extensive engagement with Parliament
•    To Publish Separate White Paper On The 'Great Repeal Bill'
•    To Be Separate Legislation In Areas Such As Customs