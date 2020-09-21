The S&P 500 is coming up to a decent support zone but the bears are still out

- The S&P 500 is trading nearly 2% lower on Monday.
- Coronavirus fears step up the selling pressure in the indices.
Risk backdrop
Over the session, the risk environment has been negative as investors are worried about more lockdowns and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil companies have also been hit hard off the back of reports of higher Libyan production output and the aforementioned economic risk. The passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also led some analysts to think that the fiscal stimulus could take longer.
Travel companies have also taken a dive in the S&P 500 as Delta Airlines is down over 8% and United Airlines are over 6% lower. Oil companies like Haliburton and Schlumberger are also struggling with the latter dropping 8% in early trade.
S&P 500 daily chart
The S&P 500 has come up to an important support area at 3,233.25. The price did print below that level as it index hit a low of 3,229.10 but importantly there has not been a close below the zone.
If there is a close below the zone over the next couple of sessions that could send a bearish message to the market. Beyond that, the next major zone is at the blue line just under the 3K level.
The indicators are at an interesting point. The MACD histogram is in the red and the signal lines are testing the zero point. The Relative Strength Index is oversold and has made a lower low wave while the price has not made the same lower low as the indicator.
The index is still in an uptrend and if the market makes a real lower high lower low wave then investors could get more worried. At the moment this can still be characterised as a deep correction.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3248.75
|Today Daily Change
|-62.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.89
|Today daily open
|3311.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3427.78
|Daily SMA50
|3349.72
|Daily SMA100
|3195.23
|Daily SMA200
|3104.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3373.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3291.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3428.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3291.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3322.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3342.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3277.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3243.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3195.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3359.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3407.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3441.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows
Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800
The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.
XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.
Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs.
WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%
Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.