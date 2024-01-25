The market might be very disappointed by the Fed again this year – Nordea

Recent commentary by the Fed and continued strong data means we might have to wait much longer for US rates to go lower, analysts at Nordea say.
Markets are starting to realize that the upcoming rate cuts will not look like a normal cycle
The market is dialing back the pricing of rate cuts backed by continued strong data and commentary by the Fed.
For the central bank to cut in March, we would need to see low inflation prints for January and February, which does not seem unlikely, but the risk is the Fed will wait and in the meantime, inflation will start to move higher again on increases freight rates and renewed wage pressure. In the latter case, we might not see rate cuts this year at all.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below below 1.0900 after ECB, US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850. ECB left key rates unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from commenting on the possible timing of a rate cut. Meanwhile, US data showed an impressive 3.3% GDP growth in Q4.
GBP/USD retreats after US GDP data, hold above 1.2700
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs but managed to stabilize above 1.2700 in the American session. The data from the US showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in Q4, helping the USD rebound and weighing on the pair.
Gold clings to modest gains above $2,020 after US data
Gold trades marginally higher on the day above $2,020 in the American session. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1%, helping XAU/USD inch higher.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery above $40,000, traders are split on where BTC is headed next
Bitcoin price suffered a setback after hitting its two year high of $48,989 on January 11. The asset dropped to its 2024 low of $38,555 on Tuesday before beginning its recovery to the psychologically important level of $40,000.
Tesla set to skid after missing on revenues and profits
Having found itself caught up in the big Nasdaq 100 sell off in 2022 as its share price fell from peaks of $400 to as low as $102 in 2022 the Tesla share price managed to rebound to just shy of $300 in the summer of 2023.