The Fed will be in position to start moving monetary policy to a more neutral footing before the summer – ING

Economists at ING expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates in June.
125 bps of cuts this year, starting in June
Given the Fed doesn’t want to cause a recession if it can avoid it, we believe they will be in a position to start moving monetary policy from restrictive territory to a more neutral footing before the summer.
We expect 125 bps of cuts this year, starting in June, with a further 100 bps in 2025 as they seek a soft landing for the economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 following earlier decline
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered above 1.0850 in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength following the mixed opening in Wall Street and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of Fed policy announcements on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rebounds from two-week lows, trades above 1.2700
GBP/USD staged a rebound and rose above 1.2700 after touching its lowest level in two weeks below 1.2670 on Tuesday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Fed and the BoE policy meetings, making it difficult for the pair to gather directional momentum.
Gold retreats to $2,150 in choppy session
Gold edged lower toward $2,150 in the American session after spending the first half of the day in a narrow band at around $2,160. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3% ahead of the Fed event and does not allow XAU/USD to gain traction.
Why is the crypto market crashing?
The two most important contribution to the ongoing bull market is the meteoric rise in Bitcoin due to the ETF approval and the sudden interest spike in Solana ecosystem. But the recent move suggests that the upward momentum is dissipating and a correction looms.
Shocker, Yen weakens after BoJ hike
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) scrapped its negative rate policy, raised the rates from -0.10% to 0%, ditched its YCC policy and ended the purchases of ETF and Japanese real estate investment trusts.