After losing more than 2.4% on Tuesday, the Nasdaq100 index has returned to the level from which it began February, near 12000. Apart from the nice round level, the 200-day moving average and local resistance from November and December are also concentrated here and may now have a chance to become local support. Furthermore, the pullback from 12900 represents a 61.8% retracement of the rally from the January lows to the early February highs.
To make matters worse, the rally since the beginning of the year has run out of steam approaching the 61.8% level of the decline from the November 2021 highs to the October 2022 lows.
This combination of key technical levels suggests we are in for a critical trend battle that could shape the market for weeks and months.
Much is now in the hands of politicians. They can either continue pushing the economy to cool inflation, or they can loosen their grip and opt for a wait-and-see approach, hoping enough has already been produced.
So far, there has been a striking divergence between the monetary authorities' intentions and money market valuations and the stock market’s performance, which has behaved better than expected in such circumstances. As always, either the market knows something in advance or is overly optimistic and will be brutally disappointed in the coming days. The dynamics of the Nasdaq100 since the second half of last week suggest the latter scenario.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0600 ahead of Eurozone inflation
EUR/USD is holding a rebound above 1.0600 in the early European morning. Investors remain on the edge amid hawkish Fed and ECB rate hike expectations, awaiting a fresh batch of the Eurozone and US economic data for a fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2050 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2050 in early Europe. A broad-based US Dollar pullback amid a mixed market sentiment is lending support to the pair. Brexit-related news and US data are in focus after Brexit deal talks stalled on Wednesday.
Gold sees pullback before targeting $1,804 support
Gold price is coming up for some air on Thursday after witnessing three straight days of dismal performances. Gold price witnessed a good up and down session on Wednesday, courtesy of the brewing geopolitical tensions and the hawkish Fed Minutes meeting.
Terra Luna Classic price is the next altcoin to explode by 50%, but there’s a catch
Luna Classic price action is at an interesting point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the near term. However, this outlook is not as straightforward as it seems.
Core PCE in focus, what’s the trade?
The PCE print is the personal consumption expenditures print that measures the spending on goods and services by the citizens of the United States. Around 2012 the PCE index became the main inflation index used by the Fed to inform its policy decisions.