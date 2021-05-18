Tesla (TSLA Stock): The 'new' big short [Video]

The team talks about the latest news that Michael Burry is long puts against 800,100 shares of Tesla or $534 million. What's the rationale behind the position, how is it being executed, and what does it mean for Tesla shares and Elon Musk.

