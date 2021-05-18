Tesla (TSLA Stock): The 'new' big short [Video]

NEWS | | By Anthony Cheung

The team talks about the latest news that Michael Burry is long puts against 800,100 shares of Tesla or $534 million. What's the rationale behind the position, how is it being executed, and what does it mean for Tesla shares and Elon Musk.

Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.

EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. Eurozone GDP was confirmed at -0.6% in Q1. 

GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8%. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.

Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.

