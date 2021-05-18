- Tesla shares continue to fall despite some signs of a rebound for other big tech names.
- Electric vehicle giant's shares targetting sub-$500 as break of the 200-day moving average beckons.
- TSLA sees a large bearish put purchase by Michael Burry of The Big Short fame.
Another day, another sell-off for Tesla as the rough ride continues for the shares. Since peaking at $900 in late January it has been a one-way street for Tesla and, unfortunately, it has been driving on the wrong side. The shares remain bearish on the chart and are on autopilot for sub-$500. That's enough puns. For now, gotta let it go.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla has been in a classic downtrend since late January with a series of lower highs and lows. The break of $780 in late February was what really ended any hope of bulls returning as that key support was broken.
Tesla then formed a triangle set up and breaking out to the downside is another classic bearish chart set up. The target of a triangle breakout is the size of the entry but this is not a particularly clean triangle, so there is uncertainty in the breakout range.
Other bearish factors though remain in play. Tesla broke the trendline support and targeted the 200-day moving average. This is a big and well-watched level for any financial market and it has helped to at least slow the fall in Tesla's share price.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Directional Movement Index (DMI) are both crossed into a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are both indicators showing overbought or oversold conditions. Both of these indicators flagged that Tesla was oversold on May 13. The RSI and CCI did not give strong signals as they barely crossed into oversold territory but this, combined with the 200-day moving average support, may have done enough to see some buyers step in and support the Tesla price. Friday saw a rally and bounce from this area but Tesla has not held those gains and dropped further on Monday.
As it stands, Tesla is at a key juncture. In Tuesday's premarket, Tesla has broken through the key 200-day moving average. The next level to target is $539, the low from early March. Once through there, Tesla will likely accelerate the move to sub-$500 levels. The reason for the acceleration is clearly evident in the lack of price discovery and time in the move from $440 to $540 on the way up. Tesla found little resistance through this area on the way up, so the same is likely on the way down.
There is a large consolidation area around the $440 level and this would be an area to initiate long positions as it should slow or halt any falls.
For Tesla to truly turn bullish, it needs to break the 9-day moving average resistance at $614. This will turn the short-term trend bullish, but not until a break of $667 would the bullish trend be firmly reestablished.
|Support
|539
|500
|465
|440
|Resistance
|585 200-day
|591
|667 bullish
|715
|781
|900
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
