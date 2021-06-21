- Tesla stock closes up 1%, but the S&P 500 drops 1.3%.
- TSLA shares rally and aim for $667 resistance.
- Tesla at a strong support region with 200-day moving average.
Tesla stock outperformed on Friday in a strong session with most of the volume skewed toward the higher end of Friday's range. While the broader market suffered its second day of post-Fed rate talk blues, Tesla has put in two solid days that have seen its stock price move from $593 to $623 since Wednesday. $667 remains the short-term pivot, and momentum is now favouring a move to test this level.
Tesla statistics
Market Cap: $600 billion
Price/Earnings: 617
Price/Sales: 19
Price/Cash Flow: 87
Price/Book: 26
Enterprise Value: $596 billion
Total revenue: $35.94 billion
Tesla stock forecast
The recent attempts to take out the $539 low failed and set Tesla stock on an upward trajectory since the middle of May. This was just as well given the vacuum of volume below $539. A break of that level and the move likely accelerates to sub-$500 pretty quickly and the bear target zone. This would be a nice spot to try some fresh longs if it were to trade down there. For now, all is rosy in the garden of Tesla stock with $667 being the short-term pivot that Tesla bulls are aiming to take. This will clearly end the series of lower highs and set up a push higher. Above $715 things could accelerate again due to the lack of volume above this level.
For now, the risk-reward favours trading from the long side, but it is not yet strong enough in this author's opinion for new positions. The momentum oscillators – Relative Strength and Commodity Channel Index (RSI and CCI) – are trending higher with price. The short-term moving averages – in this case 9 and 21-day – are flatlining, but the Tesla stock price is just trading above them. Waiting for a break of $667 or $539 will have a stronger risk-reward.
Breaking either $539 or $667 will be strong moves and should see the Tesla stock price accelerate, so an option strategy could work well in this instance. Buying a $670/$530 strangle could work well. A strangle is an options strategy in which a trader buys an out-of-the-money call and buys an out-of-the money put to benefit from a bullish or bearish breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, as the US dollar retreats amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US Treasury yields rebound amid Fed's hawkishness.ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading above1.3850, extending the corrective pullback amid a broad US dollar retreat as the Treasury yields recover. The pound ignores Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Gold retreats below $1,780 even as US yield curve flattens
Gold (XAU/USD) trims intraday gains, taking a U-turn from the day’s high. Even so, the gold buyers cheer downbeat US Treasury yields to keep the corrective pullback from late-April lows. It’s worth noting that today’s Fedspeak will have a significant influence on gold.
XRP price awaits 20% drop as Ripple breaks below critical level of support
XRP price has formed a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern that has started to develop since late May. Ripple has failed to escape above the vital level of resistance at $0.79 and is now headed further south.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.