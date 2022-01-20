Tesla is most well known for its electric cars. However, Elon Musk has long claimed that Tesla is more than just a car company. Tesla wants to become a key supplier of energy storage. Central to the vision of an electric car is the associated demand that will be required to store energy.
The car market expands
The electric vehicle market is now expanding as mainstream car manufacturers begin their forays into the EV market in earnest. This year, according to Bloomberg, there are thirty new models which are due to be launched in the US. Many of them are SUVs, from large manufacturers, with decent ranges. There is also a battery-powered Ford F-150 which has been one of the US’s best-selling vehicles for a number of years. This means the EV race has just become more competitive with one analyst seeing a 1 million vehicle market for electric vehicles this year.
Tesla is a brand that stands for innovation
The popularity of Tesla pivots around the character of its CEO Elon Musk. Charismatic and visionary he has gathered significant attention for the company. The hopes for Tesla is that it can encourage people to buy into the Tesla brand in the way that Apple generates consumers who purchase multiple products. So the idea is that you buy a Tesla car, Tesla solar panels, Tesla power wall, etc. The initial upset comes from when a customer buys a car and then purchases the solar panels to help offset the spike in electricity demand. The potential for Tesla is that it can then expand into the energy market by way of large-scale battery storage solutions. Unused electricity could be sold back into the grid at peak times. The key medium-term support for Tesla stock is around 200EMA marked on the chart below.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Minutes eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, paring back gains amid a rebound in the US dollar. The data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday that the annual CPI in the euro area was 5% in December, matching the market expectation and the flash estimate. Investors await ECB's December Meeting Accounts and mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 as US dollar tracks yields higher
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3650, as firmer Treasury yields fuel a rebound in the US dollar across the board. Looming UK political and Brexit uncertainties limit the pair's upside. Hotter inflation in Britain keeps the BOE rate hike expectations intact.
Gold keeps its sight on $1,850 bullish target
Gold price has stalled its upsurge, consolidating below two-month highs of $1,844 amid firmer yields. China’s policy easing driven risk-on mood also limits gold’s gains. Although decade-high inflation rates globally have gold bulls covered.
Dogecoin price eyes 30% gains as DOGE bulls put an end to retracement
DOGE price has seen three major uptrends face blockade around the same hurdle. The most recent rally failed to breach this barrier, leading to a steep correction.
CBRT Preview: USD/TRY poised to run at the slightest sign Premium
The Turkish Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday, January 20. The CBRT is expected to remain on hold after slashing rates 500 bps.