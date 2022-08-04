Taiwan's ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), condemned Chinese military drills, saying that they have triggered regional tensions and are illegitimate.

“China is conducting drills on busiest international waterways, aviation routes and that is an irresponsible unilateral behavior,” the ruling party said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked G7 countries for supporting peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region.

Additional quotes

China is trying to change the status quo in the strait. Other countries should not use Pelosi's visit as an excuse to engage in provocative behaviour. Will raise alertness on cyber-attacks, prepared to respond to future attacks.

The country’s Cabinet Spokesman was also reported, as expressing the most serious condemnation over Chinese drills around Taiwan.

“Continuous cyber-attacks on gov units have not caused damage so far,” he added.

Market reaction

The risk-on tone seems to have cooled down a bit in Thursday’s Asian trading, with the S&P 500 futures back in the red.

AUD/USD is off the highs, trading around 0.6950, still up 0.14% on the day as of writing.