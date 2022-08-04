Taiwan's ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), condemned Chinese military drills, saying that they have triggered regional tensions and are illegitimate.
“China is conducting drills on busiest international waterways, aviation routes and that is an irresponsible unilateral behavior,” the ruling party said.
Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked G7 countries for supporting peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region.
Additional quotes
China is trying to change the status quo in the strait.
Other countries should not use Pelosi's visit as an excuse to engage in provocative behaviour.
Will raise alertness on cyber-attacks, prepared to respond to future attacks.
The country’s Cabinet Spokesman was also reported, as expressing the most serious condemnation over Chinese drills around Taiwan.
“Continuous cyber-attacks on gov units have not caused damage so far,” he added.
Market reaction
The risk-on tone seems to have cooled down a bit in Thursday’s Asian trading, with the S&P 500 futures back in the red.
AUD/USD is off the highs, trading around 0.6950, still up 0.14% on the day as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6950 on strong Aussie data, upbeat mood
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6950, staying on the front foot for the second consecutive day. The aussie justifies strong Trade Balance data while cheering a softer US dollar amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to US jobs data.
EUR/USD displays volatility contraction, hovers around 1.0170 ahead of US NFP data
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves around 1.0170 as investors await US jobs data. The US NFP is likely to land at 250k vs. 372k reported earlier. Vulnerable Eurozone Retail Sales data has been ignored by market participants.
Gold looks north towards 1,790, focus on BOE, yields Premium
Gold price is looking to build onto Wednesday’s rebound, as bulls continue to keep their eyes on the critical $1,790 resistance amid a renewed downtick in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. Risk flows extend into Thursday’s trading so far.
This Shiba Inu price move has the potential to be the best trade of 2022
Shiba Inu price shows a dual outlook where it could go either way depending on the overall market bias. However, since many altcoins are relatively underperforming a bunch of altcoins, SHIB could see a different outlook.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!