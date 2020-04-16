Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions – Reuters

According to the Swiss, German-launguage daily newspapers, Tages-Anzeiger and Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Switzerland’s government is likely to roll out an outline on how it plans to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus spread, Reuters reports.

Further details

“Health Minister Alain Berset will outline a three-stage plan to start a gradual opening of businesses and schools which have been shuttered for a month.

Companies which provide personal services like hairdressers and physiotherapists will be allowed to return to work from April 27.

The number of customers will be allowed on their premises will be restricted.

Following a gap of two or three weeks for monitoring, schools could reopen on May 11.

Bars and restaurant would remain closed until at least June 8, before reopening in the third phase.”

USD/CHF implications

The Swiss franc remains on the offers amid improving market mood and broad US dollar strength, as USD/CHF defends gains around 0.9650 after retreating from daily highs of 0.9685.