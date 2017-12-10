Sweden: CPI numbers disappointed the markets - BBH

Sweden: CPI numbers disappointed the markets - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH note that the Sweden's CPI disappointed and the market immediately took it out on the Swedish krona.
Key Quotes
“It is the weakest of the major currencies, losing about 0.55% against both the dollar and euro. The market appeared to have been anticipating that a firm inflation report would encourage the end of the super-easy monetary stance in the face of strong growth and inflation above target. For the record, the CPIF, which uses fixed mortgage interest rates, rose 0.2%, half of the median expectation, for an unchanged 2.3% year-over-year rate.”
