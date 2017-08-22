Survey: UK employers' hiring confidence lowest since Brexit vote - RTRS

Survey: UK employers' hiring confidence lowest since Brexit vote - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
A survey conducted by the UK’s Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) showed on Wednesday, British employers' confidence to hire and invest has fallen to its lowest since the Brexit vote.
Key findings from the survey via Reuters:
29 percent of firms surveyed reported higher confidence in hiring and investment, but 20 percent were less confident than before.
The positive margin was the narrowest since the REC started the survey in its current form in June 2016.
The REC data is based on a survey of 601 employers conducted between April 26 and July 10 by polling company ComRes.
REC said the loss of confidence had intensified toward the end of the period.
