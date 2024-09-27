The two most important consumer countries of Gold have recently been sending out very different signals. While India reported a significant increase in Gold imports in August, China's Gold imports plummeted, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
India’s Gold demand is likely to fade
“According to the World Gold Council, India imported 140 tons of Gold, which was three times as much as in the previous month and, based on the data of the central bank, the largest amount in 3½ years. The import surge was triggered by the steep reduction of the import tax from 15 percent to 6 percent, which apparently more than compensated for the price increase.”
“Furthermore, purchases may have been brought forward in anticipation of the festival and wedding season. In China, the significant increase in prices visibly dampened demand. According to data from the Hong Kong statistics department, China's net Gold imports from Hong Kong fell by 76% to just over 6 tons in August. They were last lower in April 2022, when the coronavirus lockdowns hit Gold demand and imports in China.”
“Switzerland did not export any Gold to China at all in August, as reported by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration last week. By contrast, Swiss Gold exports to India rose sharply. However, given the record high local prices, Gold demand there is also likely to fade as soon as the effect of the tax cut subsides.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD posted a modest advance following generally softer-than-anticipated US inflation-related figures. The pair lacks momentum amid tepid European data undermining demand for the Euro. Still, optimism weighs on the USD.
GBP/USD battles the 1.3400 level for a definitive bullish breakout
GBP/USD advances modestly beyond the 1.3400 level after US PCE inflation data showed price pressures continued to recede in August. Sterling Pound aims for fresh yearly highs beyond the 1.3433 peak posted earlier this week.
Gold hovers around $2,670 as US Dollar resumes decline
Gold price retains its bullish bias near fresh record highs, as demand for the US Dollar remains subdued following US PCE inflation figures. The strong momentum around stocks limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe: Rally continues
The prices of the top 3 meme coins by market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), extend their gains on Friday after a rally on Thursday. The technical outlook for the three coins hints at further gains ahead as they all broke above bullish technical patterns.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.