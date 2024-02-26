- India’s Nifty and Sensex look to open lower after settling on a subdued note on Friday.
- Nifty and Sensex clinched weekly gains but public sector stocks were a drag on Friday.
- All eyes now remain on US PCE inflation data and India’s Q3 GDP due later this week.
The Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, India’s key benchmark indices, are set to open the week on Monday on a cautious footing, taking the lead from mixed trading in Asian stock markets. Risk sentiment remains in a weak spot so far, as markets weigh renewed tensions between China and Taiwan.
Additionally, Gift Nifty futures are losing 0.21% on the day, indicating a negative open for the domestic indices, the Nifty and the Sensex.
Last week, Nifty and Sensex traders weighed mixed Indian and US preliminary business PMI data and a hawkish Minutes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) February meeting.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 ended 0.02% lower on the day at 22,212.70 and 73,142.80 respectively.
Stock market news
- On Friday, top gainers on Nifty were SBI Life Insurance, LTMindtree, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance and Dr Reddys. Meanwhile, the top losers were Maruti, BPCL, ONGC, Asian Paints and HCL Tech.
- Data published by HSBC Bank showed on Thursday that India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ (PMI) Index dropped from 56.9 in January to 56.7 in February. Meanwhile, the Services PMI rose to 62.0 in the same period vs. 61.8 previous. The Composite PMI stood at 61.5, as against the previous reading of 61.2.
- In the RBI Minutes, Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that ‘’at this juncture, monetary policy must remain vigilant and not assume that our job on the inflation front is over. We must remain committed to successfully navigating the ‘last mile’ of disinflation which can be sticky.”
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 51.5 from 50.7 in February, while S&P Global Services PMI edged lower to 51.3 from 52.5.
- Speeches from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers continue to push back against expectations of early interest rate cuts.
- Jefferies expects the Indian stock market to hit $10 trillion by 2030.
- Among the corporate news, Shares of Vodafone Idea in focus, advanced nearly 9%.
- Bharti Airtel introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on board a flight.
- SpiceJet raised ₹316 crore, bringing the total funds raised to ₹1,060.
- The US stock markets rallied hard on Thursday, riding the AI optimism wave. US stock futures are trading 0.05% higher so far, at the press time.
- Nvidia released Q4 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Nvidia posted $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) vs. $4.64 expected while revenue stood at $22.10 billion vs. $20.62 billion expected. The AI pioneer said that it expected $24.0 billion in sales in the current quarter.
- The Fed Minutes stated on Wednesday, “most participants noted the risks of moving too quickly to ease the stance of policy and emphasized the importance of carefully assessing incoming data in judging whether inflation is moving down sustainably to 2 percent.”
- Markets are currently pricing in just about a 20% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in May, much lower than an over 90% chance a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. For the June meeting, the probability for a rate cut now stands at about 70%, down from 77% seen a few days ago.
- People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut the five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by a record 25 bps from 4.20% to 3.95%. The PBOC rate cut failed to excite traders on Tuesday.
- Attention now turns toward the US PCE inflation data and India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data due later this week.
Sensex FAQs
What is the Sensex?
The Sensex is a name for one of India’s most closely monitored stock indexes. The term was coined in the 1980s by analyst Deepak Mohoni by mashing the words sensitive and index together. The index plots a weighted average of the share price of 30 of the most established stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Each corporation's weighting is based on its “free-float capitalization”, or the value of all its shares readily available for trading.
What factors drive the Sensex?
Given it is a composite, the value of the Sensex is first and foremost dependent on the performance of its constituent companies as revealed in their quarterly and annual results. Government policies are another factor. In 2016 the government decided to phase out high value currency notes, for example, and certain companies saw their share price fall as a result. When the government decided to cut corporation tax in 2019, meanwhile, the Sensex gained a boost. Other factors include the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India, since that dictates the cost of borrowing, climate change, pandemics and natural disasters
What are the key milestones for the Sensex?
The Sensex started life on April 1 1979 at a base level of 100. It reached its highest recorded level so far, at 73,328, on Monday, January 15, 2024 (this is being written in Feb 2024). The Index closed above the 10,000 mark for the first time on February 7, 2006. On March 13, 2014 the Sensex closed higher than Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index to become the major Asian stock index with the highest value. The index’s biggest gain in a single day occurred on April 7, 2020, when it rose 2,476 points; its deepest single-day loss occurred on January 21, 2008, when it plunged 1,408 points due the US subprime crisis.
What major corporations are in the Sensex?
Major companies within the Sensex include Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ITC Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns defensive toward 0.6550 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is turning south toward 0.6550 amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying in Asian trading on Monday. Mixed Asian stock markets and renewed tensions between China, Taiwan and the US weigh on risk sentiment and the higher-yielding Aussie.
USD/JPY holds losses below 150.50, tracks US yields lower
USD/JPY is on the back foot below 150.50 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair is dragging lower by falling US Treasury bond yields, in the face of a cautious mood and pre-US inflation data anxiety. However, a renewed US Dollar uptick could cap USD/JPY's downside.
Gold loses ground below $2,040, US GDP data eyed
Gold regained its traction and stabilized above $2,020 after falling below this level during the European trading hours. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4.3%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing heading into the weekend.
Near Protocol Price Prediction: NEAR pumps 10% as investors envision another buy opportunity here
Near Protocol (NEAR) price is trading with a bullish bias, with a sustained series of higher highs since the last week of January. With investors groping for discounted entry points, NEAR could correct before the next leg up.
Week Ahead: What are markets watching this week?
Following a thin economic docket last week, the final week of February will see a pick-up in data, particularly out of the US. All in all, it will be a busy week for the markets.