Stock Market Report S&P 500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - ASX 200. Elliott Wave Analysis
Summary: The current move down for the Nasdaq and SP500 can be completed as Wave A of a three swing correction. Therefore a move higher towards the 61.8% retracement level as Wave B is likely. This ABC pattern for Indices is taken from Apple, it is not set in stone, however it will make take caution in our long trades in stocks and indices.
Elliott Wave Count:
SP 500: Wave A
Nasdaq 100: Wave A
Russell 2000: Wave iv)
DAX 40: Wave A
FTSE 100: Wave 4
ASX 200: Wave iv)
Video Chapters
00:00 SP 500 (SPX)
09:05 NASDAQ (NDX)
13:56 Russell 2000 (RUT)
13:56 DAX 40 (DAX) (Sorry I missed the Dax chart)
15:37 FTSE 100 UKX (UK100)
16:55 ASX 200 (XJO)
19:43 End
Analyst Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
Source: tradinglounge.com Access Trial
