Spot the direction and unusual behaviors for CIMB, MAYBANK, PBBANK, MI, DUFU, GENTING [Video]

In this video, I go over and answer some questions & analyzed charts from the Telegram Group members including CIMB, MAYBANK, PBBANK, MI, DUFU and GENTING to spot the direction, target price, any potential unusual behaviors and potential entry via pullback trading strategy. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 1:36 CIMB (CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD)
- 4:30 MAYBANK (MALAYAN BANKING BHD)
- 7:05 PBBANK (PUBLIC BANK BHD)
- 10:20 MI (MI TECHNOVATION BERHAD)
- 13:53 DUFU (DUFU TECHNOLOGY CORP. BHD)
- 17:50 GENTING (GENTING BHD)
