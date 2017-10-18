Spanish PM Rajoy: ‘I ask Puigdemont to act sensibly, in a balanced way’

Spanish PM Rajoy, in speech before parliament, appealed to the Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to “act sensibly”, as Catalonia remains less than 24 hours away from renouncing its independence campaign, Reuters reports.

Spanish government has threatened Catalonia with direct rule if Puigdemont does not abandon by Thursday an ambiguous declaration of independence he made last week.

Key Quotes:

“I ask Puigdemont to act sensibly, in a balanced way, to put the interests of all citizens first.”