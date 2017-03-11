Spanish court yet to issue arrest warrant for Catalan ex-leader - TASS

The Spanish court officials told TASS (Russian news agency) on Friday, Spain's national judicial board, Audiencia National, is yet to decide whether to issue an international arrest warrant for deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who failed to appear for questioning on Thursday.

The officials noted: "So far, no such decision has been made. There will be no decision on the matter today."

The comments from the officials come after La Vanguardia, a Spanish daily, reported late-Thursday that an international arrest warrant was issued for Puigdemont and four former members of the regional government.