Spain's Constitutional Court declares Catalan referendum law void - RT

"The Spanish Constitutional Court has unanimously annulled the Catalan Referendum Law, approved by the region’s government ahead of the recent independence vote, according to a court spokesman," RT news noted.

Reporting on this development, El Pais, a Catalan newspaper, wrote, "The judgment states that during the parliamentary procedure of the law the Parliament committed "very serious bankruptcies of the legislative procedure", which affected "the formation of the will of the House, the rights of minorities and the fundamental rights of all citizens to participate in public affairs through representatives."