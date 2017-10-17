Spain's Constitutional Court declares Catalan referendum law void - RT

Spain's Constitutional Court declares Catalan referendum law void - RTBy Eren Sengezer
"The Spanish Constitutional Court has unanimously annulled the Catalan Referendum Law, approved by the region’s government ahead of the recent independence vote, according to a court spokesman," RT news noted.
Reporting on this development, El Pais, a Catalan newspaper, wrote, "The judgment states that during the parliamentary procedure of the law the Parliament committed "very serious bankruptcies of the legislative procedure", which affected "the formation of the will of the House, the rights of minorities and the fundamental rights of all citizens to participate in public affairs through representatives."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.