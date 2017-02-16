Skip to main content
Spain 10-y Obligaciones Auction: 1.73% vs 1.45%
By
FXStreet Team
Spain 10-y Obligaciones Auction: 1.73% vs 1.45%
Feb 16, 10:04 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 10:04 GMT
Russia to cut production by 300K bpd in May/June – Russia’s Novak
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:18 GMT
USD/JPY sinks to lows near 113.60 ahead of US data
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:12 GMT
USD/JPY likely to ease further in near-term - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:10 GMT
Italy Global Trade Balance: €5.798B (December) vs €4.203B
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:07 GMT
Italy Trade Balance EU fell from previous €0.235B to €0.124B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 09:03 GMT
GBP/USD eyeing to reclaim 1.25 psychological mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:55 GMT
USD upside appears exhausted – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:53 GMT
EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0640 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:46 GMT
USD/CHF could slip back to the 0.9980 area – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:42 GMT
EUR/USD off highs near 1.0640, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:34 GMT
Sweden Unemployment Rate increased to 7.3% in January from previous 6.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:32 GMT
AUD/USD turns neutral, holding marginally above 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 08:24 GMT
ECB monetary policy meeting accounts preview - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:52 GMT
US Dollar cuts losses, back near 101.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:49 GMT
Gold digesting yesterday's sharp rebound from 100-DMA support
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:46 GMT
South Africa Retail Sales (YoY) down to 0.9% in December from previous 3.8%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:42 GMT
GBP/USD poised to extend the sideline theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:16 GMT
AUD/USD: New high not confirmed by the RSI, caution – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:05 GMT
EUR/USD scope for a retest of 1.0660/1.0700 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 07:03 GMT
