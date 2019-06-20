S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks hit 2,960.00 new all-time high- is 3,000.00 the next stop?

The S&P500 hits a new all-time high at 2,960.00.

If the bulls break 2,960.00 resistance the next target can be at 3,000.00.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 fit 2,960.00 a new all-time high this Thursday. The market remains bullish above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The 50 SMA crossed above the 200 SMA which is a bullish sign. A sustained break above 2,960.00 can lead to 3,000.00. Immediate support can be located at 2,930.00 and 2,910.00.

Additional key levels