S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks finally break above the 2,910.00 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 broke above the 2,910.00 resistance after two weeks of consolidations.
  • The level to beat for bulls is seen at 2,940.00 resistance.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 finally broke above the 2,910.00 resistance. The market is bullish above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The 50 SMA crossed above the 200 SMA confirming the bullish action. Buyers intend to reach 2,940.00 and 2,960.00 resistances. Immediate support can be located at 2,910.00 and 2,880.00.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2921.5
Today Daily Change 27.75
Today Daily Change % 0.96
Today daily open 2893.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2837.94
Daily SMA50 2874.39
Daily SMA100 2836.16
Daily SMA200 2763.05
Levels
Previous Daily High 2900
Previous Daily Low 2888
Previous Weekly High 2911.5
Previous Weekly Low 2867.25
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2895.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2892.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 2887.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2881.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2875.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2899.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 2905.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 2911.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

