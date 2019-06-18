S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks finally break above the 2,910.00 resistance

The S&P500 broke above the 2,910.00 resistance after two weeks of consolidations.

The level to beat for bulls is seen at 2,940.00 resistance.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 finally broke above the 2,910.00 resistance. The market is bullish above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The 50 SMA crossed above the 200 SMA confirming the bullish action. Buyers intend to reach 2,940.00 and 2,960.00 resistances. Immediate support can be located at 2,910.00 and 2,880.00.

Additional key levels