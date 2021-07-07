S&P500 technical analysis: Elliott Wave

Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] AMZN, GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA
S&P500 Technical Analysis: Nasdaq 100 expected to touch on 15,000 (medium Level) where we will take part profit.
The SP500, once the top of Minor Group1 4300 develops as the tested support then that sets the next target at 4500
S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3) Longer term targets are 4500 and 4800
SP500 TradingLevels: 4,300 is a Minor Level and also the top of Minor Group1. Tested Support on this level with a Classic TradingLevels pattern
will set the support for the next Minor Level 4,500 (mTL5|4500) with our shorter term target at 4400
SP500 Trading Strategy: Nicely in profit on our two SP500 long trades and our stock trades also have nice profits.
