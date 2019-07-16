S&P500 tecchnical analysis: US stocks ends Tuesday in the red below 3,010.00 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 Index is retreating below the 3,010.00 resistance.
  • Supports can be seen near the 2,985.00 and 2,965.00 levels.

 

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading in a bull trend above its main SMAs. The market is retrearting below the 3,010.00 level. 

S&P500 4-hour chart

The market is correcting down. If bears get enough strength they could dricve the market to the 2,985.00 level. If that level fails to hold prices, further down lies the 2,965.00 level.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3003.5
Today Daily Change -11.00
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 3014.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2965.21
Daily SMA50 2893
Daily SMA100 2877.21
Daily SMA200 2774.17
Levels
Previous Daily High 3020.5
Previous Daily Low 3007.25
Previous Weekly High 3014.25
Previous Weekly Low 2960.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3015.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3012.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 3007.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 3000.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 2994.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 3020.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 3027.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3034.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

