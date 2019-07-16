S&P500 tecchnical analysis: US stocks ends Tuesday in the red below 3,010.00 resistance

The S&P500 Index is retreating below the 3,010.00 resistance.

Supports can be seen near the 2,985.00 and 2,965.00 levels.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading in a bull trend above its main SMAs. The market is retrearting below the 3,010.00 level.

S&P500 4-hour chart

The market is correcting down. If bears get enough strength they could dricve the market to the 2,985.00 level. If that level fails to hold prices, further down lies the 2,965.00 level.

Additional key levels