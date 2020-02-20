S&P500 Price News: Index drops to five-day lows, challenges 3350 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is down sharply on an intraday basis. 
  • Sellers are pressuring the 3350 support level. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P500 Index is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. The market is dropping to five-day lows while challenging the 3350 support. In the event, the market drops below the above-mentioned level the index is likely to weaken further towards the 3300 level. On the flip side, bulls would need to recapture the 3400 level. 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3357.5
Today Daily Change -30.75
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 3388.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3325.36
Daily SMA50 3276.92
Daily SMA100 3165.33
Daily SMA200 3046.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3393.75
Previous Daily Low 3373.5
Previous Weekly High 3388.75
Previous Weekly Low 3316.25
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3386.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3381.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 3376.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 3364.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 3356.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 3396.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 3405.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3417.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

